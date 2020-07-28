Four COVID-19 related deaths reported at McMinnville NHC

There have been four deaths reported due to COVID-19 at NHC in McMinnville.
NHC is a senior care facility with multiple locations, including McMinnville and Tullahoma.
According to the NHC HealthCare website, 30 patients have tested positive in the facility and 19 employees have tested positive, bringing the total of people in house with positive tests to 49.
Of these, four patients have passed away, while the remaining 26 patients are listed as recovered. Of the 19 employees who tested positive, 18 have recovered and one remains active.