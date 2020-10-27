Former Winchester Police Officer arrested for second time in past week

A former Winchester Police Department officer who was fired last week after an arrest in Manchester on charge of domestic violence has been arrested again.
Tristan Delacruz was originally arrested in Manchester on Oct. 20 for domestic assault. He posted $2,000 bond.
On Monday, Oct. 26, Delacruz is reported to have been arrested again – this time booked into the Franklin County Jail. This time Delacruz faces charges of domestic assault, two counts of interfering with an emergency call, two counts of vandalism, theft of property, false imprisonment and harassment. He was released on $50,000 bond.
