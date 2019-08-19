Former Rutherford Co. Sheriff Arnold out of prison, in halfway house

Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold has returned to Middle Tennessee to complete his federal prison sentence in a Nashville halfway house.
Arnold was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in May of 2017. He pleaded guilty to various charges related to the sale of electronic cigarettes to inmates at the Rutherford County Jail through his business, JailCigs, while he was sheriff at that facility.
Arnold, you may remember, was elected in 2010 and later indicted on 14 counts in June of 2016. He was halfway into his second term when he was arrested. He also pleaded guilty to wire fraud, honest service fraud and extortion.