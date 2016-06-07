«

»

Former MTSU employee arrested for theft and forgery

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, with  assistance from Middle Tennessee State University Audit and Consulting Services personnel, has released an investigation resulting in the  indictment and arrest of Aryo Hasnugung, a former international  recruiter in the MTSU Office of International Affairs.

The investigation began after MTSU officials became suspicious of  Hasnugung’s travel invoices.

Investigators determined that  Hasnugung, who traveled extensively to other countries to recruit  students, stole at least $39,750 from MTSU by fabricating or altering  invoices that he used to justify payments he received for travel advances and/or travel reimbursements.

Investigators were able to confirm that at least 35 invoices submitted  by Hasnugung were not authentic. Furthermore, it was determined that  some of the invoices were altered on Hasnugung’s MTSU computer.

Investigators are also questioning an additional $5,010 in reimbursements received by Hasnugung because of the supporting documentation. Although these receipts and invoices do not appear to be legitimate, investigators were unable to confirm with the related vendors that they were fraudulent.

Hasnugung acknowledged to MTSU Audit and Consulting Services that he submitted at least six fraudulent invoices, and his employment was  terminated on June 7, 2016.

In May 2019, Aryo Hasnugung was indicted by the Rutherford County  Grand Jury on one count of theft over $10,000, one count of forgery,  one count of criminal simulation, and one count of official misconduct. Hasnugung was arrested in July 2019.

To view the investigation, go to:  https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.htmlIf you suspect fraud, waste or abuse of public money in Tennessee,  

call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800.232.5454.