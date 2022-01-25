Surrounding areas get community development grants

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe recently approved $28.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitation and health and safety initiatives.
The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and new extensions, housing rehabilitation and health and safety projects.
Altamont and Grundy County received a large chunk in the form of $1.2 Million for water and sewer improvements. Over $370,000 went to Warren County for fire protection improvements.