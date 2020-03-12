Former Grundy County CO indicted on charges that include sex with inmates

A former corrections officer with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department has been indicted on multiple counts, including three counts of consensual sexual contact with inmates, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and three counts of official misconduct. The former officer – Mark Anthony Nunley – turned himself into the Grundy County Jail Wednesday.
