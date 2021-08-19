Former Coffee County Sheriff passes away

Former Coffee County Sheriff Ronnie Gault has passed away.
Gault, who served in law enforcement for 47 years, was serving as a deputy with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department at the time of his passing. He passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at his residence in Manchester. He was 73.
Ronnie Gault was elected sheriff in 1994, defeating incumbent Freddy Conn. He served one term as sheriff. Prior to being elected sheriff, Gault worked with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department since 1974.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on Gault’s passing:
“Deputy Gault was a kind and friendly man to all he worked with helping everyone he could. Deputy Gault will be sorely missed. Please keep the Gault family in your thoughts and prayers.”
A celebration of life will be conducted at noon Saturday, Aug. 21 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.