Food, stocking drive at Rec Center through month of October in honor of Bob Leonard

There will be a Good Samaritan Food & Christmas Stocking drive held at the Manchester Recreation Complex in honor of Bob Leonard – from now through the end of October.
Bob Leonard, who passed away earlier this year, was a dedicated volunteer for the Good Samaritan Food Bank.
Please bring non-perishable food items (no glass). Also welcome are personal hygiene items such as shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.) Small toys for children to be used as stocking stuffers are also welcome.
There are drop boxes available at the Manchester Recreation Complex at 557 N. Woodland St. in Manchester.