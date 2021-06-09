Each Food Lion location will host open interviews on Wednesday, June 16, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4 – 7 p.m. Applicants can simply walk into their nearest Food Lion during one of these times and meet with a member of the store leadership team to discuss available opportunities at that store.
The positions available vary by store; however, they may include a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store. The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities.
A list of all Food Lion locations can be found at foodlion.com/stores[1]. Candidates unable to attend the hiring event and still interested in applying for a position at their local Food Lion can also visit foodlion.com/careers[2] to view many of the available positions.
Food Lion open interviews
