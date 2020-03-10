Fit & Strong informational meeting set for Friday

There will be an informational meeting on the Fit & Strong program put on by the Manchester Recreation Center on Friday, March 13, at 1 p.m. at the Coffee County Senior Center – located at 603 Woodbury Highway.
Fit and Strong is an exercise & behavior change program for older adults with lower extremity osteoarthritis. Fit and Strong includes 60-minutes of exercise and 30-minutes of group health discussion. This program is designed to help you manage arthritis, exercise safely, decrease joint pain & stiffness, improve daily function, reduce anxiety and depression, develop and maintain an active lifestyle. This is a free program, held at the senior center and led by instructors of the Manchester Parks & Recreation Department.
