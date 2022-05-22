First Thundie Sports Awards honors top athletes, issues $13,000 in scholarships Saturday night

Approximately 300 people packed the inaugural Thundie Sports Awards Saturday night (May 21, 2022) at First Baptist Church Gymnasium.

Presented by the Dream for Weave Foundation, in partnership with Thunder Radio and presenting sponsor Al White Ford Lincoln, over 30 awards were presented at the Thundies in front of a sold out crowd. MTSU head softball coach and former CHS softball coach Jeff Breeden delivered the keynote address, focusing on just how special the Coffee County community is when it comes to “small town athletics.” Breeden drove home to athletes and parents “Just how good they have it here” in comparison to other communities he visits on the recruiting trail.

Awards were selected by the Thundies Awards Committee, comprised of a mix of media, coaches and CHS administrators. Award Winners were as follows:

Dennis Weaver Male Athlete of the YearConnor Shemwell
Dennis Weaver Female Athlete of the YearKiya Ferrell
Dennis Weaver Team of the YearCentral High School Boys Basketball
Dennis Weaver Coach of the YearAndrew T aylor
Football Offensive Player of the YearConnor Shemwell
Football Defensive Player of the YearDerrick Scott
Girls Soccer Player of the YearLucy Riddle
Volleyball Player of the YearKiya Ferrell
Cross Country Boys Runner of the YearJacob Rutledge
Cross County Girls Runner of the YearPatricia Barrera
Boys Golfer of the yearLogan Hale
Girls Golfer of the YearCadie Prater
Boys Basketball Player of the YearDayne Crosslin
Girls Basketball Player of the YearElli Chumley
Boys Wesstler of the YearJake Barlow
Girls Wrestler of the YearLyra Leftwich
Girls Swimmers of the YearEmily WilliamsKennedy Norman-Young
Baseball Player of the YearBrady Nugent
Softball Player of the YearOlivia Evans
Boys Tennis Player of the YearKrish Patel
Girls Tennis Player of the YearLauren Perry
Boys Track Athlete of the YearEthan Welch
Girls Track Athlete of the YearMadison Rooker
Boys Soccer Player of the YearAidan Abellana
Cheerleader of the YearAnna Jones
Raiderette Dancer of the YearMakenna Orrick
Trap Shooter of the YearLogan Meadowsx
Fisherman of the YearKaden Freeze
Coffee Middle Male Athletes of the YearCaiden MartinLandan Abellana
Coffee Middle Female Athletes of the YearElla ArnoldNatalie Barnes
Westwood Middle Female Athletes of the YearAudri PattonJules FerrellLily Norman
Westwood MIddle School Male Athletes of the YearKaysen LoweryWill Rogers

Also on Saturday night, the Dream for Weave Foundation distributed $1,000 scholarships to 13 different athletes to aid in their post-secondary educations. Over 20 applicants applied and funds raised through Thundie sponsorships allowed for $13,000 in scholarships. Those receiving $1,000 scholarships were:

Patricia Barrera

Luke Beachboard

Elizabeth Brown

Olivia Evans

Kiya Ferrell

Kasen Holt

Landon Meadows

Logan Meadows

Makenna Orrick

Jacob Sherrill

Bodey Todd

Ethan Welch

Kennedy-Norman Young

The 2023 Thundie Awards are tentatively set for Saturday, May 20.

This years sponsors included:

Al White Ford Lincoln – Presenting Sponsor

Dinner Sponsor – Unity Medical Center

Dessert & T-Shirt Sponsor – Peoples Bank & Trust Company

Scholarship Level Sponsors: Rob and Tiffany Clutter, JV Heating and Cooling, Morgan Lawn and Landscaping, Premier Service Contracting, Taste of Tennessee Catering, Gilley Construction, Gilley Crane, Attorney Shawn Trail, Realtor Ryan Barker, Ferrell Auto Repair, Imhoff Trucking, Imhoff Landscaping, Riddle Trucking, Coffee County Bank, Norman Homebuilders, Dr. James Vanwinkle, Magnolia Family Medicine, Edward Jones – Duane Conklin, Coffee County Bass Club, John Nicoll Public Defender, Rebecca Welch, Turfworks, Project Donuts, Jim and Erin Dobson, Lemmtek, Reese’s Genes Boutique, Chuck Neel Electric and several more contributions were received.

Pictured are 2022 Dennis Weaver Male Athlete of the Year Connor Shemwell, and 2022 Dennis Weaver Female Athlete of the Year Kiya Ferrell. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson
Jeff Breeden delivers the keynote address at the first ever Thundie Sports Awards on Saturday night, May 21, 2022. — Photo by Holly Peterson
