First Thundie Sports Awards honors top athletes, issues $13,000 in scholarships Saturday night

Approximately 300 people packed the inaugural Thundie Sports Awards Saturday night (May 21, 2022) at First Baptist Church Gymnasium.
Presented by the Dream for Weave Foundation, in partnership with Thunder Radio and presenting sponsor Al White Ford Lincoln, over 30 awards were presented at the Thundies in front of a sold out crowd. MTSU head softball coach and former CHS softball coach Jeff Breeden delivered the keynote address, focusing on just how special the Coffee County community is when it comes to “small town athletics.” Breeden drove home to athletes and parents “Just how good they have it here” in comparison to other communities he visits on the recruiting trail.
Awards were selected by the Thundies Awards Committee, comprised of a mix of media, coaches and CHS administrators. Award Winners were as follows:
|Dennis Weaver Male Athlete of the Year
|Connor Shemwell
|Dennis Weaver Female Athlete of the Year
|Kiya Ferrell
|Dennis Weaver Team of the Year
|Central High School Boys Basketball
|Dennis Weaver Coach of the Year
|Andrew T aylor
|Football Offensive Player of the Year
|Connor Shemwell
|Football Defensive Player of the Year
|Derrick Scott
|Girls Soccer Player of the Year
|Lucy Riddle
|Volleyball Player of the Year
|Kiya Ferrell
|Cross Country Boys Runner of the Year
|Jacob Rutledge
|Cross County Girls Runner of the Year
|Patricia Barrera
|Boys Golfer of the year
|Logan Hale
|Girls Golfer of the Year
|Cadie Prater
|Boys Basketball Player of the Year
|Dayne Crosslin
|Girls Basketball Player of the Year
|Elli Chumley
|Boys Wesstler of the Year
|Jake Barlow
|Girls Wrestler of the Year
|Lyra Leftwich
|Girls Swimmers of the Year
|Emily Williams
|Kennedy Norman-Young
|Baseball Player of the Year
|Brady Nugent
|Softball Player of the Year
|Olivia Evans
|Boys Tennis Player of the Year
|Krish Patel
|Girls Tennis Player of the Year
|Lauren Perry
|Boys Track Athlete of the Year
|Ethan Welch
|Girls Track Athlete of the Year
|Madison Rooker
|Boys Soccer Player of the Year
|Aidan Abellana
|Cheerleader of the Year
|Anna Jones
|Raiderette Dancer of the Year
|Makenna Orrick
|Trap Shooter of the Year
|Logan Meadows
|Fisherman of the Year
|Kaden Freeze
|Coffee Middle Male Athletes of the Year
|Caiden Martin
|Landan Abellana
|Coffee Middle Female Athletes of the Year
|Ella Arnold
|Natalie Barnes
|Westwood Middle Female Athletes of the Year
|Audri Patton
|Jules Ferrell
|Lily Norman
|Westwood MIddle School Male Athletes of the Year
|Kaysen Lowery
|Will Rogers
Also on Saturday night, the Dream for Weave Foundation distributed $1,000 scholarships to 13 different athletes to aid in their post-secondary educations. Over 20 applicants applied and funds raised through Thundie sponsorships allowed for $13,000 in scholarships. Those receiving $1,000 scholarships were:
Patricia Barrera
Luke Beachboard
Elizabeth Brown
Olivia Evans
Kiya Ferrell
Kasen Holt
Landon Meadows
Logan Meadows
Makenna Orrick
Jacob Sherrill
Bodey Todd
Ethan Welch
Kennedy-Norman Young
The 2023 Thundie Awards are tentatively set for Saturday, May 20.
This years sponsors included:
Al White Ford Lincoln – Presenting Sponsor
Dinner Sponsor – Unity Medical Center
Dessert & T-Shirt Sponsor – Peoples Bank & Trust Company
Scholarship Level Sponsors: Rob and Tiffany Clutter, JV Heating and Cooling, Morgan Lawn and Landscaping, Premier Service Contracting, Taste of Tennessee Catering, Gilley Construction, Gilley Crane, Attorney Shawn Trail, Realtor Ryan Barker, Ferrell Auto Repair, Imhoff Trucking, Imhoff Landscaping, Riddle Trucking, Coffee County Bank, Norman Homebuilders, Dr. James Vanwinkle, Magnolia Family Medicine, Edward Jones – Duane Conklin, Coffee County Bass Club, John Nicoll Public Defender, Rebecca Welch, Turfworks, Project Donuts, Jim and Erin Dobson, Lemmtek, Reese’s Genes Boutique, Chuck Neel Electric and several more contributions were received.
Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson