First of two TN sales tax holiday weekends begins Friday

The first of two sales-tax holiday weekends will begin Friday in Tennessee.
For 2020 only, the Tennessee General Assembly has approved two separate sales tax holiday weekends. During these weekends, certain goods may be purchased tax free.
The first tax-free holiday weekend focuses on clothing and other back-to-school items. It begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 31 and ends Sunday, August 2 at 11:59 p.m.
During this time, clothing, school supplies, and computers and other qualifying electronic devices may be purchased tax-free.
Certain price restrictions apply. Exempt items sold online are also eligible. Items must be purchased for personal use, not for business or trade.
You can see a full list by clicking here.
Second Tax Free Weekend:
The second tax-free holiday weekend focuses on restaurant sales. It begins at 12:01 a.m. on August 7 and ends Sunday, August 9 at 11:59 p.m.
During this time, the retail sale of food and drink by restaurants and limited service restaurants, as defined in Tenn. Code Ann. § 57-4-102, is exempt from sales tax.