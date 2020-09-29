First Missionary Baptist Church to provide food baskets in October

First Missionary Baptist Church in Manchester will be providing a Food Box giveaway on the first four Saturdays in October – Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24.
The giveaway will be located at their church building – 216 Wiley St – from noon until 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 3.
Organizers anticipate giving away 200 to 250 boxes each Saturday.
