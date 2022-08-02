First full day of school for students is Wednesday

Both the Coffee County and Manchester City School Systems officially returned from summer break for abbreviated, orientation days on Monday. Now Wednesday, Aug. 3 marks the first full day of classes for students in both school systems.
This also means the return of school zones, buses traveling all over the county and children walking to and from schools. School traffic is generally heaviest between 7-8 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department urges motorists to please use caution, obey school zone lights and speeds, do not drive distracted inside school zones and remember to stop for school buses with an extended stop arm activated.