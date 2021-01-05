First female deputy of Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Northcutt, passes away

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has announced the passing of the department’s first-ever female deputy.
Deputy Carolyn Ann Northcutt passed away on January 4, 2021.
According to the sheriff’s department, Northcutt was Coffee County’s first female deputy. She was hired by former Sheriff Dan Daniel in the 1960s. She remained with the department for over 30 years before retiring under former sheriff Steve Graves.
Northcutt’s last assignment was with the court officer division with circuit court proceedings.
“Deputy Northcutt was a professional in her field and worked tirelessly to attain perfection. Deputy Northcutt will be sorely missed,” CCSD stated. “All our thoughts and prayers will be with her family during this difficult time.”
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Manchester Funeral Home.