First ever Exit 111 Festival is next week

We are officially one week away from the first ever Exit 111 Festival, which will take place Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday Oct. 13. This marks the first major festival event at Great Stage Park other than Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
Both city and county school officials have closed school for Friday, Oct. 11 for fear of traffic concerns. Officials expect no more than half of the annual Bonnaroo attendance, which means about 40,000 in attendance for the Exit 111 Festival. Tickets remain on sale through the exit 111 website.