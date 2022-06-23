Firework rules & regulations for Manchester, Tullahoma

With Independence Day holiday approaching – many residents are beginning to purchase fireworks for celebration. It is important to know the ordinance for the respective city you live in.
In Tullahoma, fireworks are permissible for use from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. July 1 through July 3 and 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on July 4th.
In Manchester, rules and regulations are far more relaxed. According to the mayor’s office, fireworks may be shot from June 20 through July 5 until 11 p.m.
The City of Manchester will have a large, free fireworks display for everyone at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Everyone is welcome to attend. There will be live music and food trucks at Rotary Park next to the Manchester Recreation Center. Fireworks will have synchronized music broadcast by Thunder Radio (107.9 FM).