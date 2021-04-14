Firearm Information Privacy Protection Act advances in TN committees

Legislation that seeks to protect the anonymity of citizens related to firearm ownership is moving through the Tennessee House committee system.
Similar to the protections guaranteed by the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), House Bill 1171, also known as the Firearm Information Privacy Protection Act (FIPPA), will protect Tennesseans who are exercising their right to own and purchase firearms.
This legislation will create a Class A misdemeanor for any public personnel that intentionally discloses information about an owner of a firearm, for the purpose of compiling a federal firearms registry or confiscation of firearms. The bill will create a cause of action for a gun owner to pursue civil action against an individual that releases information about gun ownership in order to facilitate any federal government effort to confiscate or register firearms.
House Bill 1171 is expected to be heard for consideration on the House chamber in the coming weeks.