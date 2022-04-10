Fire destroys Woodbury Highway business early Sunday morning

A fire broke out in the overnight hours early Sunday morning (April 10) on Woodbury Highway that left a business completely destroyed.
A Blast to the Past Store, located at 2116 Woodbury Highway, was engulfed in flames overnight and left completely destroyed despite the best efforts of Manchester Fire and Rescue and volunteer fire departments. The fire was paged out at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The store started in March of 2017.
There were no injuries reported. According to store owners: “nothing will be salvageable.”
Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.