Fire destroys Tullahoma home; donations sought for mom, children

A Tullahoma woman and her two children need your help after a fire Saturday night destroyed their home.
The fire took place on East Lincoln St.
Items are being collected to help:
11 year old Kenzie
Size 8 women’s shoe.
women’s large shirts.
women’s medium pants
Pre teen Christmas items
3-year old Jax
Size 10 boys shoe
Size 5t shirts.
Size 4t pants
Diaper size 5.
Sensory toys.
You may drop off items at 210 Whiteoak St. or 214 Heritage Dr.
You can also make monetary donations through gofundme by clicking here.