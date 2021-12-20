Fire destroys Tullahoma home; donations sought for mom, children

Video of Saturday night’s devastating house fire.

A Tullahoma woman and her two children need your help after a fire Saturday night destroyed their home.

The fire took place on East Lincoln St.

Items are being collected to help:

11 year old Kenzie

Size 8 women’s shoe.

women’s large shirts.

women’s medium pants

Pre teen Christmas items

3-year old Jax

Size 10 boys shoe

Size 5t shirts.

Size 4t pants

Diaper size 5.

Sensory toys.

You may drop off items at 210 Whiteoak St. or 214 Heritage Dr.

You can also make monetary donations through gofundme by clicking here.