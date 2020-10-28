Final home high school football game cancelled

Coffee County Central High School’s final home football game of the season has been cancelled.
The Raiders were set to host the Riverdale Warriors at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
Central High School athletic director Rebecca Koger told Thunder Radio News on Wednesday morning that the game has been cancelled and will not be made up.
It was scheduled to be senior night. Koger said the team will work something out for a later date to celebrate seniors.
The cancellation is just one of many cancellations across the state this season because of COVID-19 related issues. Just in Coffee County’s region alone, Blackman High School had to miss two games and Rockvale shut its season down two weeks early.
Coffee County finishes the season with a 4-5 record and did not qualify for the TSSAA football playoffs.