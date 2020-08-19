Fifth COVID-19 related death reported in Coffee County

Active cases of COVID-19 virus in Coffee County are at 318 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Tennessee Department of Health. This is nearing the high mark of 321 from nearly two weeks ago.
There has also been a fifth COVID-19 related death in Coffee County, according to Tennessee Department of Health.
Since testing began in March, there have been 650 total cases in Coffee County. Of these, 327 have recovered and five people have passed away, leaving 318 active cases, There have been 11,111 negative tests performed in Coffee County.
Active cases across the state decreased by about 193 on Wednesday. This after active cases fell by about 1,142 the previous day.
There have been 1,412 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 since Mrach in the state of Tennessee, with 6,069 hospitalizations. Tennessee is also nearing the 2 million mark when it comes to tests performed, as 1,926,357 tests have been performed in the state for the virus.
