With Bonnaroo in Coffee County through Sunday, we are hearing rumors of drugs to watch out for. One of the many drugs that have been talked about in recent days is marijuana laced with Fentanyl.
Two people died on the same day in Tullahoma last week allegedly due to illicit drugs being laced with Fentanyl. Two people in Winchester received lifesaving Narcan from emergency responders when they overdosed last week on fentanyl-laced marijuana.
Officials say over 20 people have died recently in Tennessee due to drugs being laced with Fentanyl.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the drug is a synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. Fentanyl is a drug that is most often used to treat patients with severe pain, especially after surgery.
The impact of the drug can be treated with Narcan if first responders know first what the medical emergency is when they arrive. Fentanyl can be deadly.
Fentanyl Causing Major Problems–Death
