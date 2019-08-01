Felony charges dropped against Chattanooga woman whose premature twins died with drugs in system

All felony charges have been dropped, including a charge of first degree murder, against a 29-year old Chattanooga woman who delivered twins early in a hospital on July 21. Tiffany Marie Roberts prematurely delivered and was charged with first degree murder, viable fetus as victim and aggravated child abuse or neglect.
She gave birth at 23 weeks pregnant and the babies died at TC Thompson Children’s Hospital. Doctors said Roberts tested positive for ecstasy on the day she gave birth and admitted to using the drug. Roberts also tested positive for drugs in her system on three dates during her checkups, including cocaine, oxycodone, roxicodone, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine. Both infants tested positive for narcotics, including cocaine, at the time of their birth.