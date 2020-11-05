FEATURE FRIDAY: November full of holiday-themed events in Manchester

As the holiday season officially opens, several area events have been planned in November to help brighten the holidays. From open houses to Christmas tree displays, there is something for everyone.
Christmas Open House
Beginning today (Friday) and continuing through Sunday, several businesses in downtown Manchester will host a Christmas Open House. Brightly decorated businesses opening their doors to shoppers include Common John Brewing Company, a craft brewery located at 210 Woodbury Highway; The Cracked Pot at 110 W. Main St.; Harvest Local Foods at 101 N. Irwin St.; High Cotton Vintage Home Furnishings at 213 N. Spring St.; Manchester Arts Center at 128 E. Main St.; The Mercantile/Sweet Simplicity at 100 W. Fort St.; Owen’s Provisions & Apparel at 104 W. Fort St.; Reese’s Genes Boutique at 201 Hillsboro Blvd.; Southern Diva at 119 S. Spring St.; Southern Healing Enterprises at 120 N. Spring St.; Soul Revival Boutique at 103 S. Main St.; and Sprout Children’s Shop at 108 S. Spring St. For more information, go to Downtown Manchester Movement on Facebook.
Manchester Arts Center
In addition to participating in the Christmas Open House, Manchester Arts Center is hosting the Ultimate oldies ‘70s and ‘80s Show Friday through Sunday. All tickets are $22. Also, “White Christmas The Musical,” presented by the Millennium Repertory Company, is set for Dec. 4-13. For more information, visit www.manchesterartscenter.com.
Veterans’ Chili Lunch
The Hillsboro Homecoming Association will host a veterans’ chili lunch for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Hillsboro Homecoming Association Pavilion, 7926 Hillsboro Highway. Sponsored by the association, the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department and the Coffee County Rescue Squad, all veterans will receive a free chili lunch.
2020 Manchester Christmas Parade
Will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. A great way to continue the Thanksgiving weekend by bringing in the Christmas spirit. Parade starts at the intersection of Highway 41/55, travels north on US Highway 41 and then turns onto the downtown square on W. Main St.
2020 Trees of Christmas
Sponsored by the Dig N Dream Garden Club for nearly half a century, this year the Trees of Christmas display is sponsored by Manchester Parks and Rec. Dates are Nov. 30-Dec. 6 and on display will be over 30 trees that depict children’s Christmas dreams. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 30; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1-4; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5; and noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 6. The display is located at the Ada Wright Center, 328 N. Woodland St., Manchester.
Wobble Gobble 5K Run & Walk
The inaugural Wobble Gobble 5K Run and Walk is set for 8 a.m. Nov. 21 in downtown Tullahoma. Runners will begin and end at the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, 135 W. Lincoln, and will make their way through downtown Tullahoma. Free t-shirts for early registrants. For more information visit www.tullahoma.org.
Island of Misfit Crafts Show
Featured will be hand-tailored arts and crafts, prizes, giveaways, food and drinks, photos with Santa and a misfit toy treasure hunt for kids. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21 at 5477 Old Manchester Highway, Tullahoma, and hosted by Oliver’s Wood and Fabric.
Foothills Crafts and Gift Shop Open House
Foothills Crafts will host a holiday open house on Nov. 14. Featured will be holiday crafts, jewelry, a book signing, hand-crafted face masks, doll clothing and much more. Foothills is located at 418 Woodbury Highway, Manchester.