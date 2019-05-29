Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Shelbyville

A Shelbyville man lost his life around midday Monday when his motorcycle and a flatbed truck collided on North Main Street at Palmer Drive.
Victor Curry, 58, of U.S. 41A South was responsive and talking with emergency personnel at the scene, Deputy Chief Brian Crews of the Shelbyville Police Department said. They added that Curry was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville where he died of serious internal injuries.
Bobby Williams, 29, of Jolley Road, told Officer Chris Vest he pulled into the busy intersection from Palmer Drive and didn’t see Curry’s oncoming northbound motorcycle. Williams showed no signs of impairment and has been cooperative with investigators, Vest said, and no charges are likely except for possible traffic violations. (Shelbyville Times-Gazette)
