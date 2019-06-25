«

Fatal Crash in Bedford County

A 20 year-old Wartrace man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Highway 64 west of Shelbyville.
According to a report in the Shelbyville Times-Gazette, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that Josh W. Gunn, 20 was driving a 2001 Hyundai toward Shelbyville around 1:30 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and ran head-on into a tractor-trailer operated by Stephen A. Lewis, 42, of Turtletown.
A passenger in the Gunn vehicle, Jacob Austin Carter, 21, of Bell Buckle, was seriously injured, according to the report. Carter is undergoing treatment at Vanderbilt Medical Center.