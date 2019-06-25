A 20 year-old Wartrace man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Highway 64 west of Shelbyville.
According to a report in the Shelbyville Times-Gazette, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that Josh W. Gunn, 20 was driving a 2001 Hyundai toward Shelbyville around 1:30 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and ran head-on into a tractor-trailer operated by Stephen A. Lewis, 42, of Turtletown.
A passenger in the Gunn vehicle, Jacob Austin Carter, 21, of Bell Buckle, was seriously injured, according to the report. Carter is undergoing treatment at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Fatal Crash in Bedford County
