Farmers and nursery operators in Coffee County and across the state will benefit from a new state law that takes effect July 1.
Under legislation adopted by the Tennessee General Assembly and signed by Governor Lee this year, qualified farmers and nursery operators may obtain a sales tax exemption for any trailer used to transport farm products, nursery stock, equipment, supplies, and other agriculture products. A sales tax exemption is already in place for livestock trailers.
The qualified farmer, nursery operator, or timber harvester must present a valid exemption certificate to the county clerk or dealer in order to claim this exemption.
The change takes effect on July 1, 2019. The current exemption on livestock trailers alone stays the same until July 1, 2019.
Farmers and Nursery Operators to Benefit from New Law
Farmers and nursery operators in Coffee County and across the state will benefit from a new state law that takes effect July 1.