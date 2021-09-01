Farmer’s Almanac calls for cold, snowy winter in Tennessee

It’s going to be a cold and snowy winter in Tennessee, according to the 2022 “Old Farmer’s Almanac.”
“This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” says Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
She says in the winter will bring lots of snow and cold to areas of New England, through the Ohio Valley and northern portions of the Deep South (which includes Tennessee).
The almanac is calling it the “season of shivers,” predicting below normal temperatures for most of the United States.
For 230 years, the Almanac has been helping readers to prepare for winter’s worst conditions with its 80 percent–accurate weather forecasts.