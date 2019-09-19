Fall Heritage Festival is Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Cowan

The Fall Heritage Festival is a free, annual event held Sept Friday through Sunday in Cowan, TN. Organized by the Cowan Railroad Museum, the festival includes food, music, entertainment, arts & crafts, living history, classic and antique Cruise-In, Corn Hole Competition, and activities for children of all ages. Friday and Saturday evenings will feature Fireworks at 8:30 pm.
Hours are Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be a Smokey & the Bandit Convoy, Beauty Pageant, Cruise in and Fireworks on Friday, a Kids Zone and musical entertainment and fireworks Saturday and a kids zone along with entertainment Sunday, along with tons of arts and crafts available for purchase. The event is free admission and free parking!