‘Fair Day’ Friday, hand stamp deals Friday and Saturday at Coffee County Fair

Friday is Fair Day at the Coffee County Fair. Rides are $20 hand stamp beginning at 10 a.m. and going through 5 p.m. Midway closes from 5-6 p.m. before resuming. Admission is free during the day on Friday.
Friday Night Entertainment is Rubiks Groove – the ultimate 80s and 90s tribute band in the grandstands.
On Saturday, the fair wraps up with 2 for $22 handstamps for rides. Tickets are also available. Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday. Gate charge is $5 on Saturday until 3 p.m., when the gate charge goes up to $10 to include admission into the tractor pull. More details here.
