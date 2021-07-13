Experts see uptick in eating disorders because of social media and pandemic

Experts say they’re seeing an uptick in eating disorders fueled by social media consumption and more than a year of increased stress and isolation for many individuals. Nashville-based therapist Catherine Stutzner teaches Body Positive workshops for people wanting to learn how to foster a positive body image and intuitive eating. She says eating disorders can be triggered by anxiety, depression, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and even by traumatic experiences.
With summer’s arrival, many Tennesseans are rededicating themselves to fitness. Stutzner advises being in tune with and listening to your body, eating when you’re hungry, stopping when you’re full, and avoiding dieting.
Personal trainer and Healthy Lifestyle Coach in Nashville Dani Dyer believes in starting each morning with positive affirmations, and encourages her clients to think outside the box when it comes to increasing movement throughout the day.
UnitedHealthcare Chief Medical Officer of Population Health Management Dr. Donna O’Shea says it’s important to re-establish routines that include the basics: good nutrition, exercise, and sufficient sleep. She adds that nationwide, many individuals are struggling with their relationship to food in response to the coronavirus crisis.
