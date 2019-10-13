Exit 111 patron passes away; low arrest numbers

A patron of the Exit 111 Festival passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, according to local authorities. The man is reportedly a resident of Kentucky. According to sheriff Chad Partin, the victim was transported to Unity Medical Center where he died. An autopsy will likely be conducted, according to Partin.
“We are saddened to learn of the death of an individual who attended Exit 111 on Saturday. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time,” Exit 111 organizers said in a statement.
In other festival related news, there had only been on arrest as of mid-afternoon Sunday, according to Partin. We will update these numbers Tuesday.