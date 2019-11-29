Exit 111 Festival will not return after first year

After hosting the inaugural Exit 111 Festival in Manchester in October of 2019, organizers have announced that the festival will not return in 2020.
In a post on Facebook, the festival thanked the “incredible fans and road warriors who rocked and camped with us this year.”
Thunder Radio News has reached out for further statement but has yet to receive one.
While official ticket numbers were not released, estimated paid attendance was between 20,000-25,000 for this year’s event, which was held in October.
The Exit 111 was the first major music event held at Great Stage Park other than the annual Bonnaroo festival held every June.