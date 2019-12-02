Exit 111 Fest will not return next year

After hosting the inaugural Exit 111 Festival in Manchester in October of 2019, organizers have announced that the festival will not return in 2020.
In a post on Facebook, the festival thanked the “incredible fans and road warriors who rocked and camped with us this year.”
Thunder Radio News reached out to festival organizers for further statement but has yet to receive one.
While official ticket numbers were never released by the festival, estimated paid attendance was close to 20,000 for this year’s event, which was held in October
The Exit 111 was the first major music event held at Great Stage Park other than the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival held every June.