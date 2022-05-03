Ewell, Carter win hard fought judge races in May 3 primary

Everyone knew Coffee County would have two new judges at the end of the night Tuesday (May 3, 2022) with incumbents choosing not to see re-election. Now we know who.
In the Republican primary race for Circuit Court Judge Part 2, Bobby Carter won in a hard fought race over Eric Burch. Carter picked up 4,215 votes to Burch’s 2,260 to win the race. Carter will not face general competition in August, paving the way for him to take the seat.
“I’m just really proud of the clean race we ran,” said Carter.
Meanwhile, Gerald Ewell Jr. edged Garth Segroves for the seat of General Sessions Judge Part 2 in the Republican primary. Ewell won with a vote total of 3,483 to Segroves’ 2,930. Like Carter, Ewell does not face a challenger in the August general election.
A total of 7,422 ballots were cast in the Coffee County primary, according to unofficial numbers provided by the Coffee County Election Commission Tuesday night. There are a total of 35,325 registered voters in Coffee County – making for a 21 percent turnout.
