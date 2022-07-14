Everyone invited to Manchester American Legion spaghetti fundraiser

Manchester’s American Legion Gold Star Post 78 is pleased to host a Spaghetti Fundraiser Dinner on Saturday, July 23rd from 5 to 8 PM. Dinner includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert and beverage for only $8 for adults; and $4 for kids under 12.
The dinner will be held at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. The public is invited to enjoy a wonderful dinner and learn all the ways American Legion can bring veterans together with the bond common to all who served. Young people will be inspired by the many displays of heroism and patriotism in the building, sparking conversation… American Legion volunteers will be available to answer questions.