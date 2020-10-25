Everyone invited to Friday Halloween bash

The inaugural Halloween Bash in Manchester is set for Friday night at the old Southern Family Markets building at 2050 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester.
The event will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.
Everyone is welcome to the free event – trunk-or-treating, a “not so haunted” house, food trucks and more fun. There will be first, second and third place prizes for best decorated trunk and a prize for best costume.
Thunder Radio will be on hand to provide music. Everyone is welcome and the event is free to the public.