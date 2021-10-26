Estill Springs traffic stop nets cocaine, prescription meds

A traffic stop by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Spring Creek Rd. in Estill Springs Sunday, Oct. 24, resulted in the recovery of multiple drugs and an arrest.
Deputies seized 28.49 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, various prescription medications and .5 grams of what is believed to be marijuana, baggies and other drug paraphernalia.
Arrested was Tyrie P. Jones, of Decherd. He is charged with possession of schedule II with intent to sell, simple possession of schedule VI, simple possession of schedule V, simple possession of schedule III, possession of Drug Paraphernalia and speeding. He is being held in Franklin County jail.