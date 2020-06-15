ERPUD to give $750,000 in rebates to customers

Elk River Public Utility District, the area’s leading natural gas provider, announced that it will provide rebates of approximately $750,000 to the district’s 16,000-plus residential, commercial and industrial customers.
These rebates will be applied to the June 2020 natural gas bill and applies to all customers. The rebates will be broken down as follows.
All Active Class 20 Residential Heating Only Customers will receive a Rebate of $42
All Active Class 22 Residential Year-Round Customers will receive a Rebate of $32.25
All Active Class 40 Small Commercial Customers will receive a Rebate of $51
All Active Class 60 Large Commercial Customers will receive a Rebate of $180
All Active Class 65 Industrial Processing Customers will receive a Rebate of $750
All Active Class 75 Interruptible Customers will receive a Rebate of $750
ERPUD serves customers in Coffee and Franklin Counties. Call 931-455-9311 with questions or comments.
