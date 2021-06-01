ERPUD to apply rebates to some active customers

Effective on June 1st, 2021, Elk River Public Utility District will be applying rebates to all of their June Natural Gas bills for active customers.
Because of the increase in Natural Gas sales and residential and commercial activity, their revenue is expected to exceed their budget. Because of this, the Board of Commissioners voted to provide rebates of approximately $750,000 to over 16,500 active customers with no increase in base rates for the 2022 fiscal year.
This is the 4th consecutive time the board has voted to provide the rebates.