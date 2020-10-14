ERPUD begins new voluntary program to allow customers to help those in need

Beginning on Nov 1, 2020, Elk River Public Utility District (ERPUD) will be offering a voluntary program known as the Project Help-Round Up program. This program is designed to help Franklin and Coffee counties.
Customers who choose to participate in this program will have their monthly natural gas bills automatically rounded up to the next highest whole dollar amount. Monies collected from Project Help – Round Up will be disbursed using the following guidelines:
• Relief to ERPUD District Customers to Pay Natural Gas Bills
• Promotion of Social Welfare
• Assistance for Economic Development
• Advancement of Education
If you would like to participate in this program please email us at contact@erpud.com or call 931-455-9311. You can choose to opt out at any time. There will be a flyer with all of this information inside with your monthly gas bill. Remember you must choose to participate in this program.