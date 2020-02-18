Entire Monteagle fire department quits

The city of Monteagle is now without a fire department.
According to the Grundy County Herald, during a city workshop Monday (Feb. 17), the entire volunteer fire department resigned in support of former fire chief Mike Holmes, who was fired by the vice mayor.
Earlier this month, Holmes was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the 2017 death of Shelby Comer and will be sentenced in April.
Tony Gilliam, the city’s vice mayor, informed Holmes during the workshop that he was terminated immediately and he would continue to receive pay until he is sentenced, according to the Herald report.
After Homes’ termination, the entire 15-person fire department resigned and removed belongings from the fire hall.