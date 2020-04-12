Enhanced risk of severe weather for Coffee County, Middle Tennessee Sunday

All of Middle Tennessee, including Coffee County, is under an enhanced risk for severe weather Sunday and Sunday night, according to National Weather Service office in Nashville.
A large area in Alabama and Mississippi is under a moderate risk for severe weather.
According to NWS, the primary threats are damaging straight-line winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.
“Severe storms are possible during the late afternoon Sunday, but the peak time for severe activity won’t occur until the cold front comes through during the evening and overnight. All of Middle Tennessee is under an enhanced risk of severe weather,” said NWS.
The approximate timing for the main round of severe storms is 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Everyone should remain weather aware and have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings, including NOAA weather radio, listening to Thunder Radio and being signed up for NWS severe weather alerts through text message. You can listen to Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM 1320 AM or stream by clicking here.
