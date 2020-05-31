Employee at Manchester City Hall tests positive for COVID-19

According to the City of Manchester, an employee who works at City Hall tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, May 29.
“Our staff, across all departments, took COVID-19 precautions very early on, and this is an example that anyone can be infected.” said Mayor Lonnie Norman in a release issued Friday. “The employee was last at work on May 26th, and following the Tennessee Pledge Guidelines had their temperature checked before entering the building. The employee was informed shortly after entering the building after the Memorial Day Holiday that a member within their household was symptomatic. As a result of the positive case, the small staff within that department, who had been working with the individual, have been sent home to isolate for 14 days. The individual had limited contact with the public, and spent most of their time in an isolated office. Again, citizens are encouraged to use the drop box at City Hall for payments, and online at www.cityofmanchestertn.com. City officials are in the process of conducting a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the employee’s office, and common areas of City Hall.”
Mayor Norman is assuring the public that city hall is remaining open, and meetings such as the City Board of Mayor & Aldermen, Committees, and Commissions, will continue as scheduled in the month of June.
“The city is striving to balance guidelines provided by the State of Tennessee with public health guidelines for large gatherings within the 50-person limit. The good health and wellbeing of our employees and our citizens is our highest priority,” Mayor Norman said, “We have been in contact with our local health officials regarding the positive test and are following their directives in order to ensure the safety of our employees and our citizens.”
