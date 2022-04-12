ELECTION 2022: Early voting for May 3 primary begins Wednesday

Early voting for the Coffee County May 3 primary begins on Wednesday, April 13.
Once early voting begins, it will run through April 28 with election day set for May 3. Deadline to register to vote in this primary has already passed.
Registered voters in Coffee county can appear and cast their early voting ballot at one of two locations:
Coffee County Election Commission at 1329 McArthur St Suite 6 in Manchester. Early voting hours are between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
CD Stamps Center at 810 South Jackson St. in Tullahoma. Early voting hours there are between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Voters are required to show a federal or state photo ID when voting.
If you do not early vote, you will vote at your assigned precinct on Election Day (May 3). Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p..m on that day. If you have questions, contact the election commission at 931-723-5103.
