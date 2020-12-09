Elam Foundation provides for over 60 Christmas angels

The Dusty Elam Foundation recently went shopping to provide an exciting Christmas for several Christmas angels.
This year the foundation was unable to host its annual Dusty Elam Memorial Fundraiser benefit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite the inability to host a fundraiser, the foundation was still able to provide for over 60 angels.
The Dusty Elam Foundation is accepting donations to help its mission. To donate, visit Melinda Ashburn or Jay Nogodula at Peoples Bank & Trust of Manchester or click here to donate with PayPal.
Stanford Law Firm works smarter, harder for you
Stanford Law Firm fights smarter & harder for you. Family law, criminal law, bankruptcy help, personal injury and so much more – right here in Manchester.