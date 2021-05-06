Elam Benefit is set for this Saturday

The 17th annual Dusty Elam Foundation Benefit to serve underprivileged children will be held Saturday and tickets are still available.
Featured will be a $5,000 grand prize, food, fun, games and live music. The event will be held at The Elam Farm on Highway 53. Gates open at noon with live music beginning at 6 p.m. There will be inflatables and games for kids. You can purchase tickets at John Roberts Toyota or at Peoples Bank & Trust. Your ticket includes the raffle, your food the games and entertainment.
The escort for “Dusty’s Kids” will be held at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Friday and businesses and individuals are encouraged to line the route to support the kids on their way to a fun day at the Elam Farm.
Parade route is below: