Effects of Christmas explosion in Nashville felt in Manchester

A Christmas morning explosion on 2nd avenue in downtown Nashville led to AT&T outages all across the midstate, Kentucky and Northern Alabama.
Impacts were felt right here in Manchester. According to the Coffee County 911 Communication Center, AT&T issues were affecting 911 lines over the weekend. These lines were restored late Sunday afternoon.
Outages were still visible on the AT&T coverage map as of Sunday.
Over the weekend, multiple businesses were unable to take credit or debit cards due to the outages.
On Saturday, Duck River Electric Membership Corporation provided a temporary number for customers to call to report outages and service emergencies. To report any such events, contact 931-224-4913 until further notice.