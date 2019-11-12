East Coffee teachers get over $4,000 for projects from Sonic project

SONIC Drive-In concluded its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign in support of public school teachers last month, and Manchester, Tennessee teachers received funding to support their innovative and creative learning projects. In partnership with nonprofit DonorsChoose.org and with the help of SONIC fans, three teachers in Manchester received a combined $4,047 for necessary supplies to inspire learning in their classrooms.
“Our Fall Voting Campaign is a special time for us to celebrate exceptional public school teachers who make a difference in communities across the country, including those in Manchester,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “With the help of our fans, we donated $1 million for teachers to have access to different teaching tools that otherwise wouldn’t be provided through traditional funding methods.”
Between Monday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 27, SONIC fans voted for projects they found the most inspiring at LimeadesforLearning.com, ranging from pencils and paper to tablets and robotics kits.
In Manchester, the following three exceptional teachers at one school were among the public school teachers whose projects earned funding for much-needed teaching resources as part of the annual Fall Voting campaign:
- Kimberley Watkins at East Coffee Elementary School for the project “35 Elementary Kids, 7 preps, Lots of Needs!”
Kimberley Watkins at East Coffee Elementary School for the project “Explode the Code!”
Kimberley Watkins at East Coffee Elementary School for the project “Phonics Creates Readers”
Kimberley Watkins at East Coffee Elementary School for the project “Phonics is Fun!”
Lindsey Tucker at East Coffee Elementary School for the project “Gross Motor Play for Pre-K!”
Lisa Lorance at East Coffee Elementary School for the project “Letters, Sounds, and Phonemic Awareness-Oh My!”
Lisa Lorance at East Coffee Elementary School for the project “Phonics and Alphabet Fun!”